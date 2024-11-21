Holiday Closures and Hours

Thanksgiving – Thursday, November 28
Business Closures and Hours
Acacia Floral 28
Aces Automotive 28 – Dec 1
Airport Equipment Rentals 28 & 29
Big Delta Brewing Company 28
xxx Open on 29 from 4 -8pm
Calico Cow 28
City of Delta 28 & 29
Crowley 28
Delta Auto Care 28
Delta Building Supply 27 closing at 3pm
xxx Closed 28
xxx Open 29 & 30 8am – 3pm
Delta Career Advancement Center 28 & 29
Delta Community Library 28 & 29
Delta Greely School District 28 & 29
Delta Meat & Sausage 28 & 29
Delta News Web 28 & 29
Department of Motor Vehicles 28
Draft House & Lodging 28
Family Medical Center 28 & 29
Granite View 28 – 30
Hats of Wisdom 28
Higher Grounds 28
Landfill 28 & 29
McKinley Bank 28
NAPA 28 – 30
Pizza Bella 28 – 30
Post Office 28
Raven Homeschool 28 & 29
Smiling Moose 28 & 29
Swift Tag & Title 28
The Cave 28 – Dec 2
The Delta Dentist 28 & 29
The Fire 28
Timbercrest Dental 25 – Dec 4
Trophy Lodge 27 & 28
If you would like to list your business for holiday closures or special hours, please send an email and you will be added to the list.
