AAA Rebrands “Gas Prices” As “Fuel Prices” By Adding EV Charging Rates

JUNEAU (November 21, 2024) — AAA is proud to announce that it is now adding electric vehicle charging data to its new “Fuel Prices” website as an addition to providing the nation’s leading gasoline price information.
With nearly 2 million members living in households with one or more electric vehicles, AAA recognizes the need to track the average kilowatt-per-hour cost for all levels of public charging by state. Today’s national average for a kilowatt of electricity at a public charging station is 34 cents. At the pump, the national average for a gallon of gas dropped two cents since last week to $3.06 – matching the January 2024 low. There are now 28 states with averages below $3.
Alaska gas prices dropped 3 cents in the last week to about $3.49 per gallon. Alaskans were paying an average of $4.01 for a gallon of regular last November – a difference of 52 cents.
Unlike the gas price map, which tracks national, state, county, and metro average prices, the EV charging rate map will only supply national and state data at this point. It will also show the number of public chargers in each state. The new EV charging map represents the national and state daily average per kilowatt hour cost for all commercial/public charging (Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3/DC Fast Charging). Historical EV price data is not available at this time.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand plunged from 9.38 million b/d last week to 8.41. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose slightly from 206.9 million barrels to 208.9, while gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.3 million barrels daily.
Today’s national average for a gallon of gas is $3.06, 11 cents less than a month ago and 23 cents less than a year ago.
Electric
The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (21 cents), Missouri (24 cents), Nebraska (26 cents), North Dakota (27 cents), Texas (28 cents), Utah (29 cents), Vermont (30 cents,) Washington DC (30 cents), and Michigan (30 cents).
The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Hawaii (56 cents), West Virginia (44 cents), Montana (43 cents), New Hampshire (42 cents), South Carolina (42 cents), Arkansas (42 cents), Kentucky (41 cents), Idaho (41 cents), Alaska (41 cents), and Tennessee (40 cents).
Drivers can find current gas and electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.
*Please note that the gas report will be off for Thanksgiving, November 28th.
