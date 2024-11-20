Holiday Closures and Hours

Thanksgiving – Thursday, November 28
Businesses Open and also Closures
Acacia Floral 28
Aces Automotive
Airport Equipment Rentals 28 & 29
Alaska Flour Company
Amore Cafe
Big Delta Brewing Company 28
xxx Open on 29 from 4 -8pm
Buffalo Center Service
Calico Cow 28
City of Delta 28 & 29
Crowley
Delta Building Supply 27 closing at 3pm.
xxx Closed 28
xxx Open 29 & 30 8am – 3pm
Delta Career Advancement Center 28 & 29
Delta Community Library 28 & 29
Delta Greely School District 28 & 29
Delta Meat & Sausage
Delta News Web 28 – 30
Delta Petro Wash
Delta Powersports
Department of Motor Vehicles 28
Draft House & Lodging 28
E&G Beverage Cellar
Family Medical Center 28 & 29
Granite View 28 – 30
Hats of Wisdom 28
Higher Grounds 28
IGA
Interior Alaska Medical Clinic
Interior Alaska Medical Pharmacy
Interior Hardware
Kinetic Training
Landfill 28 & 29
McKinley Bank 28
NAPA
Pizza Bella
Post Office 28
Raven Homeschool 28 & 29
Rustic Blends
Smiling Moose
Swift Tag & Title
The Cave
The Delta Dentist 28 & 29
The Fire
Timbercrest Dental
Trophy Lodge 27 & 28
Wells Fargo
If you would like to list your business for holiday closures or special hours, please send an email and you will be added to the list.
