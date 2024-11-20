Holiday Closure List Entire Year

Close Category: Spiritual 11:30 am: High School Bible Club 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Mondays @ Lunch

Mr. Bunselmeier's Room Category: Spiritual 12:15 pm: Junior High Bible Club 12:15 pm – 1:15 pm

Mondays @ Lunch

Tenpas's Room

Homeschoolers are welcome Category: Spiritual 7:00 pm: Delta Christian Center Corporate Prayer Group 7:00 pm – 8:12 pm

Location: Delta Christian Center Prayer room downstairs in prayer room.

Call 895-4531 for more information

Delta Community Library Close Category: Children 10:00 am: Story Hour with Miss Shona 10:00 am – 11:00 am

Delta Community Library Category: Children 11:00 am: Toddler Gym Time 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Category: Children 11:15 am: Story Hour with Miss Shona 11:15 am – 12:00 pm

Delta Community Library 1:00 pm: God's Helping Hand Thrift Shop 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Where is it located? Downtown Delta Junction inside the Living Waters Assembly of God Church, next door to Interior Hardware and across the highway from IGA. When is it open? Every Wednesday 1:00pm to 4:00pm. How does it work? Gently used items such as clothing, household goods, linens, kitchen items, furniture, tools---even toys, games and books are donated, processed by volunteers and made available to the general public. What does it cost? Items can be made available at no cost to individuals who are experiencing a special need, disaster or tragedy. Otherwise, pricing ranges from $4.00 for everything you can fit into a 13 gallon white kitchen bag to a few dollars on special priced items. Occasionally items of significant value may be offered for the highest bid. How can I donate? Clean, gently used items can be dropped off any time in the large green wooden box behind the church. Follow the signs. Larger donations can be brought inside by appointment. Can I volunteer? Absolutely! We're always looking for cheerful, hardworking hands. Contact info: If you have any questions or an emergency situation, contact: Gaylene Hosier @ 895-5289 or (Cell) 859-308-7366 or gaylenehosier@yahoo.com or the pastor at 895-4455. Category: Spiritual 2:45 pm: Elementary School Bible Club 2:45 pm – 4:00 pm

Sign up Here:

https://kideventpro.lifeway.com/myEvent/?id=70115 * EVERY WEDNESDAY

* Parents must call the school office before noon for kids to ride the bus.

* You kids will learn key points and Bibles verses to Grow their Faith.

* Pick-Up from SUMMIT CHURCH at 4 pm

2526 Alaska Highway

* Sign-Up on the link below for permission slips.

SEE YOU WEDNESDAYS!

Sign up Here:

https://kideventpro.lifeway.com/myEvent/?id=70115 * EVERY WEDNESDAY

* Parents must call the school office before noon for kids to ride the bus.

* You kids will learn key points and Bibles verses to Grow their Faith.

* Pick-Up from SUMMIT CHURCH at 4 pm

2526 Alaska Highway

* Sign-Up on the link below for permission slips.

SEE YOU WEDNESDAYS! Category: Selected Group Meeting 7:00 pm: Boy Scouts Meeting 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Close Category: Selected Group Meeting 7:00 pm: Narcotics Anonymous Meeting 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Narcotics Anonymous meeting every Saturday

Downstairs The Family Medical Center, 2360 Remington Rd.

7 - 8pm Close Category: Spiritual 9:45 am: First Baptist Church Sunday School 9:45 am – 10:45 am

Sunday School for all ages. Childcare provided

1801 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction,

(907)895-4490 Category: Spiritual 10:00 am: Clearwater Baptist Church Fellowship and Service 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Breakfast Fellowship

– 10:00 AM Worship Service

– 11:00 AM PO BOX 907

Remington and Clearwater

(907)616-1598 Category: Spiritual 10:00 am: Living Waters Assembly of God Church Services 10:00 am – 11:00 am

Located next to Interior Hardware, Richardson Highway

Sunday School: 10 am to 10:45

Church Service: 11:00 am Category: Spiritual 10:30 am: Summit Church Service 10:30 am – 12:00 pm

Location: Alaska Highway Mile 1421.5, across from the Diamond Willow Inn

Service starts at 10:30 Pastors Caleb and Shayna Bialik

Info: (907)202-1376 Category: Spiritual 10:55 am: First Baptist Church Worship Service 10:55 am – 12:00 pm

Location: 1801 Richardson Highway, Delta Junction,

For more information (907)895-4490 Category: Spiritual 11:00 am: Delta Christian Center Morning Services 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Nondenominational Church Delta Christian Center starts their Sunday morning services with

Worship - 11am

Right after worship service - Childrens Church ages 2 to 12 years old

Pastor shares a sermon After service there is always lunch served in the fellowship hall. We invite you to come and fellowship with us.

Located 4.5 mile Jack Warren Road. Contact 895-4531 Category: Spiritual 11:00 am: Delta Presbyterian Faith Lutheran Church Worship Service 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Sunday worship at Delta Presbyterian Faith Lutheran Church Worship and praise God with songs and prayers. Fellowship with Christian brothers and sisters. Every Sunday at 11am. Order of worship alternates between Presbyterian and Lutheran weekly. Food fellowship after worship every week. Come and see! 1760 Richardson Highway, next to the Delta Community Center. Category: Spiritual 6:00 pm: First Baptist Church Youth Group Meeting 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Junior & Senior High Youth

All youth are invited

Location: Downtown Delta, across from City Hall Call 895-4490 for more info.

Civil Air Patrol 27th Delta Force Squadron meets in the Family Medical Center Basement, every Thursday at 6pm to 8:30pm. For cadets 6th grade and up, adults are also welcome. If you need more info, please call (907)750-1515 or email delta@akwg.cap.gov Category: General 6:30 pm: Delta Clearwater Moose Lodge 911 ~ BINGO 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Category: Selected Group Meeting 6:30 pm: Delta Fish and Game Advisory Committee 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm

The Delta Fish and Game Advisory Committee will meet on Thursday, November 14th, 2024 at 6:30 pm at the Delta Junction City Hall located at 2288 Deborah St, Delta Junction, AK 99737 and by web/teleconference. This meeting is open to the public. Agenda items will include the following: ADFG Staff Updates

Board of Fisheries Prince William Sound Proposal Comments due November 26th

Other fisheries, wildlife, and committee business as needed A copy of the full agenda, minutes from the previous meeting, and other materials will be posted to this Online Public Notice (http://notice.alaska.gov/217380) prior to the start of the meeting. Minutes and audio recordings will be posted to archived meeting notices, which can be found on the Delta Advisory Committee's website: https://bit.ly/DeltaAC. To join the meeting from a computer or your mobile phone, use the meeting link below or dial in by calling (669) 444-9171 and enter the meeting ID. Alternatively, by providing your phone number to the regional coordinator you may request to be connected to the meeting directly. When joining a meeting by phone, please remember to press *6 to mute/unmute yourself.

Join the meeting online: https://bit.ly/deltaACnov14

(full link for SOA employees: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86205443972?pwd=ziwZsWtRV3SC4hAiRCSKG9kCs1Cl5S.1 ) Dial in: (669) 444-9171

Meeting ID: 862 0544 3972

Passcode: DELTA

Passcodes are no longer required when joining a meeting by phone. Simply dial (669) 444-9171 or the toll free number provided to you by the regional coordinator and enter the Meeting ID, followed by the pound sign. Once you have joined the meeting, please remember to mute and unmute yourself by pressing *6 on your dial pad. If your background noise is interrupting the meeting the meeting host may mute you. For further information on this meeting or to be added to the electronic email notices for this committee, please contact the Interior Region Coordinator who's contact information can be found at the bottom of this notice. Advisory committees are local groups that meet to discuss fishing and wildlife issues and to provide recommendations to Alaska Board of Fisheries and Alaska Board of Game. All meetings are open to the public. Advisory Committees are intended to provide a local forum on fish and wildlife issues. Their purpose includes: 1) developing regulatory proposals, 2) evaluating regulatory proposals and making recommendations to the appropriate board, 3) providing a local forum for fish and wildlife conservation and use, including matters relating to habitat, and 4) cooperating and consulting with interested persons and organizations, including government agencies, and encourage youth and elder involvement in committee activities. If you are a person experiencing a disability who needs a special accommodation to participate in these public meetings, please contact the regional coordinator no later than 48 hours prior to the meeting to make any necessary arrangements. Kyle Campbell

Interior Region Coordinator

Narcotics Anonymous meeting every Saturday

Downstairs The Family Medical Center, 2360 Remington Rd.

