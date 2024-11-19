header1

School News

Employment
DGSD has many employment opportunities. Click on the link to see the positions available

Delta/Greely School Board Business Meeting 11/21



Wednesday – Cheeseburger On a WW Bun French Fries, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle, Peaches, Milk
Thursday – Waffles, Sausage Patty, Veggie Cup, Side Salad, Berry Cup, Milk
Friday – Cheesy Breadsticks, Marinara Sauce, Side Salad, Apple, Milk


20 – Thankful Craft Day, 1:30 pm.
20 – Local Parent Advisory, 2:30 pm.
22 – Bowling at the CAC, 11 am.
22 – Lego Club, 3 pm.

Hockey
22 – 8:30pm, Delta vs. North Pole JV, Location: Polar Ice
