Alaska Department of Fish & Game Governor’s Permit Hunt

Happy November Everyone!
Now that we’re in the thick of winter, it’s a great time to plan for next hunting season! If you’re like me you have already applied for draw tags with your fingers crossed and eager for next year. The Governor’s hunt permits are a great alternative to draw tags, offering the very best hunting tags in Alaska, open to residents and non-residents. There are numerous exciting opportunities available currently for the 2025-2026 hunting season!
RAFFLES
➡️ The Alaska Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers is raffling a Chugach State Park management area brown bear (SB470) hunt package. The prize package includes the permit, locking tag, Vortex binoculars, Zoleo device (with a year service), $500 to Stone Glacier, and Aziak Equipment backcountry lite tripod and ball head. This permit offers a wide season from Fall to Spring. The raffle closes on March 31, 2025. Don’t delay, only 2,500 tickets will be sold. Click here for more details and to purchase tickets.
➡️ The Alaska Chapter of BHA is also raffling the sole Governor’s Copper River Bison (SI454) permit for this upcoming season along with a great gear package! The raffle closes on March 31, 2025. Click here for more details and to purchase tickets.
➡️ The Safari Club International Alaska Chapter is raffling a 10-day all-inclusive Afognak Island (SB161-163) brown bear and Sitka blacktail deer hunt for 2 hunters. This Governor’s brown bear permit includes Afognak, Raspberry, Shuyak, and Marmot Islands. The raffle package includes the guided hunt, brown bear permit, guide and camp help tips, the Sitka blacktail deer license and tag (1 blacktail buck each), a Christensen arms rifle with a Leupold scope, Swarovski binoculars, transportation from Kodiak town to the field, locking tag, and a $5,000 check. This raffle truly covers everything needed to have a successful hunt! Governor’s permits are exempt from the 4 year waiting period. The drawing will be held at on February 22, 2025 at the SCI Alaska Chapter Sportsman’s Banquet at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage. Winner does not need to be present.
Click the image below to learn more details and purchase tickets!
Now that we’re in the thick of winter, it’s a great time to plan for next hunting season! If you’re like me you have already applied for draw tags with your fingers crossed and eager for next year. The Governor’s hunt permits are a great alternative to draw
Click the image below to learn more details and purchase tickets!
➡️ The SCI Alaska Chapter is also raffling an all-inclusive Chugach Mountains Dall Sheep Hunt for the fall 2025 season. This raffle features the Governor’s Chugach Mountains Dall Sheep permit (SS143-all zones). This is a hunt of a lifetime and considered the best sheep permit in Alaska! The raffle prize package includes a choice from three guide services, transportation, guide tip, and gear. The drawing will be held on February 22, 2025 at the SCI Alaska Chapter Banquet. Winner does not need to be present. Click here for more details and to purchase tickets.
➡️ The Alaska Outdoor Council is raffling the Killey River Caribou (SC608) permit for the Kenai Peninsula. The raffle prize package includes the permit, choice of either KUIU or Stone Glacier layering package, bush plane flights to the hunt location, 7 days of Peak Refuel, KUIU pro pack, Cabela’s Alaskan Guide Tent, Tikka T3 in 300 WSM with a Leupold scope. There’s also flexibility for the hunter to bring up to 2 companions as weight restrictions allow. The drawing will be held on March 29, 2025 at the Fairbanks Outdoorsman Banquet. Winner does not need to be present. Click here for more details and to purchase tickets.
➡️ The Fallen Outdoors Team Alaska is offering the Governor’s Talkeetna Mountain Caribou permit (SC590) for raffle. This permit includes 14A and 14B hunt units and offers the opportunity at a monster bull caribou. The raffle prize package includes the permit, Ruger American rifle with Vortex scope, KUIU caribou kit, and cash prize. The drawing will be held April 13, 2025 during the Mat-Su Outdoorsman Show at the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Arena in Wasilla. Winner does not need to be present. Click here for more details and purchase tickets.
AUCTIONS
➡️ The Alaska Professional Hunters Association is hosting an auction for the Unimak brown bear (SB377) permit. The online bidding is open now- click here for more details and to place a bid. Unimak Island offers a unique hunt opportunity and is a consistent producer of Boone and Crockett trophies. The hunt offers a Fall and Spring option as well. The permit winner will receive hunting license, locking tag, and the hunt permit. The live portion of the auction will occur at APHA’s banquet at the Marriott Hotel in Anchorage on December 6, 2024.
➡️APHA is hosting another auction for the Chugach Mountains mountain goat (SG800) permit. This permit offers great flexibility to hunt units 13D, 14A, and 14C, combining 8 different draw hunt areas. The permit winner will receive hunting license, locking tag, and the hunt permit. The online bidding is open now- Click here for more details and to place a bid. The live portion of the auction will occur at APHA’s banquet at the Marriott Hotel in Anchorage on December 6, 2024.
The Governor’s permit program is a collaborative effort between the Alaska Department of Fish and Game-Division of Wildlife Conservation and non-profit partner organizations. The revenue produced helps to fund wildlife management projects and research across Alaska.
If you have any questions about the program or the hunt permits please contact me.
Chelsea Pardo
Partner Outreach Coordinator
Division of Wildlife Conservation
chelsea.pardo@alaska.gov
907-717-0725
Leave a Reply