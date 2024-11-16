School News

Employment
Delta/Greely School Board Business Meeting 11/21
Monday – Chicken Nuggets, Green Beans, Side Salad, Roll, Tater Tots, Applesauce, Milk
Tuesday – Bean & Cheese Burrito, Refried Beans, Veggie Cup, Side Salad, Mixed Fruit, Milk
Wednesday – Cheeseburger On a WW Bun French Fries, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle, Peaches, Milk
Thursday – Waffles, Sausage Patty, Veggie Cup, Side Salad, Berry Cup, Milk
Friday – Cheesy Breadsticks, Marinara Sauce, Side Salad, Apple, Milk
19 – Raven Academic Counseling Team, Ryan Tilbury and Sally Endestad, will be here.
19 – SCHOOL PICTURE DAY, 3:30 – 5 pm.
20 – Thankful Craft Day, 1:30 pm.
20 – Local Parent Advisory, 2:30 pm.
22 – Bowling at the CAC, 11 am.
22 – Lego Club, 3 pm.
Hockey
22 – 8:30pm, Deltavs. North Pole JV, Location: Polar Ice
