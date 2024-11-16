Delta/Greely School Board Business Meeting

Thursday, November 21, 2024
Proposed AGENDA
Delta/Greely School Board
TIME: 5:30 PM
PLACE: School Board Conference Room
——————————————————
BOARD MEMBERS:
Dana Mock, President
Julia Phelan, Vice President
Eric Ruse, Treasurer
Flower Cole, Clerk
Debbie Joslin
Chris McCarrick
Rich Mauer
Grace Pearson, Student Representative
LTC Marshall, Military Representative
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Establishment of Quorum
E. Public Comment on Agenda Items
F. Adoption of Agenda
1. Reading of the Board Mission Statement -We inspire students to achieve their personal best.
2. Adoption of Agenda – All items on the Consent Agenda are approved at the adoption of the agenda.
G. Consent Agenda
1. Approve Minutes from October 17, 2024 Business Meeting
2. Donation from Trophy Lodge (Mr Clark): backpacks for boys basketball valued at approximately $1200.00
H. Correspondence to and from the Board
I. Financial Report
1. Financial Report
J. Information Items
1. Superintendent’s Report
2. President’s Report
3. Student Representative Report
4. Military Representative Report
5. Principals Report
K. Action Items
1. Approval of the calendar for the 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 school year. For FY2025 – 2026 Option 2 and for
FY2026 – 2027 Option 1
2. Approve Members of the Policy Committee; Mr. Mauer will replace Ms. Phelan in the committee
L. Discussion of Future Meetings
1. School Board Work Session, 5 December 2024
2. School Board Business Meeting, 19 December 2024
M. Public Comment
N. Comments from the Board
O. Executive Session
1. Executive Session for the purpose of Superintendent’s informal Evaluation
P. Adjournment
BOARD DISTRICT GOALS
1. Continue the implementation and monitoring of our Strategic Plan.
2. Analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.
Leave a Reply