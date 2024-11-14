Holiday Travel Tips from the Alaska International Airport System

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and Fairbanks International Airport are gearing up for the holiday travel season and offer these tips to help make your travel experience as smooth and enjoyable as possible:
- Check Flight Status – Before heading to the airport, check your flight status directly with your airline. Consider signing up for flight alerts or downloading the airline’s app for real-time updates and easy management of any changes to your trip.
- Arrive Early – Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their scheduled departure. Both airports offer restaurants, shops, and art displays for travelers to enjoy once they have cleared the security checkpoint.
- Familiarize Yourself with TSA Procedures – Visit TSA’s travel tips website (https://www.tsa.gov/travel/travel-tips) or use the “Can I bring my…” feature to check what items are permitted in carry-on and checked luggage. Smartphone users can download the “MyTSA” app to quickly access helpful information about TSA policies and procedures.
- Pack Liquids Properly – In your carry-on bag, pack liquids, aerosols, gels, creams, and pastes in containers no larger than 3.4 ounces (100 ml) and place them in a one-quart clear bag to comply with the 3-1-1 liquids rule. Following this rule helps prevent delays at the security checkpoint. This restriction does not apply to checked baggage.
- At the Security Checkpoint – Remove large electronics, including laptops, and the 3-1-1 liquids bag from your carry-on for screening.
- Gifts – Wrapped gifts are allowed in checked or carry-on baggage. However, if a wrapped gift triggers an alarm during screening, appears to have been tampered with, or raises other security concerns, it may need to be unwrapped. Consider using gift bags instead of wrapping paper to make the screening process smoother.
- Parking – Parking can be tight during the holidays. FAI offers both short- and long-term lots, and ANC has several options, including a short-term garage, long-term and North Terminal lots, and the Park, Ride, and Fly lot. For added convenience, travelers can also use cabs, ride-shares, buses, or arrange drop-offs and pick-ups.
“Our mission is to make holiday travel as seamless and enjoyable as possible,” said Angie Spear, Alaska International Airport System Director. “With a little preparation and the right timing, we can all enjoy a stress-free journey. Here’s to a safe, smooth, and joyful holiday season for all our travelers!”
For more information about the Alaska International Airport System visit https://dot.alaska.gov/aias/
