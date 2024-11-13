New Classified Ads

To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop-down box
Employment
Full Time Evening Secretary – Diamond Willow Inn
Dental Assistant – Timbercrest Dental
Operations Support Watch Officer (INT) – BCF Solutions
Graduate Geologist – Northern Star
Graduate Metallurgist – Starting Summer 2025 – Northern Star
Mill Operator – Experienced – Northern Star
Community Center Renovations Invitation for Bids until 11/15
Click here to see the bid info
Polaris Law Group will be closed on Thursday. They will be in the North Pole office. Regular hours will resume on Friday.
Leave a Reply