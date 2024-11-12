BLM issues new Central Yukon Resource Management Plan

Plan supports Alaska Native Vietnam-era Veterans, balances resource protection and responsible development
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Today, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued the Record of Decision for the Central Yukon Resource Management Plan (RMP), updating management for nearly 13.3 million acres of public lands in central and northern Alaska. This plan covers management of portions of the central Yukon River watershed and the Dalton Highway utility corridor. The new RMP is the product of more than a decade of discussion and input from the public, Tribes, cooperating agencies, and stakeholders. It emphasizes important habitats for several fish and wildlife species and other subsistence resources that are vital to rural Alaskans, including Alaska Native communities.
