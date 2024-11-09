The Delta Fish and Game Advisory Committee will meet on Thursday, November 14th, 2024 at 6:30 pm at the Delta Junction City Hall located at 2288 Deborah St, Delta Junction, AK 99737 and by web/teleconference. This meeting is open to the public.
Agenda items will include the following:
- ADFG Staff Updates
- Board of Fisheries Prince William Sound Proposal Comments due November 26th
- Other fisheries, wildlife, and committee business as needed
A copy of the full agenda, minutes from the previous meeting, and other materials will be posted to this Online Public Notice (http://notice.alaska.gov/217380) prior to the start of the meeting. Minutes and audio recordings will be posted to archived meeting notices, which can be found on the Delta Advisory Committee’s website: https://bit.ly/DeltaAC.
To join the meeting from a computer or your mobile phone, use the meeting link below or dial in by calling (669) 444-9171 and enter the meeting ID. Alternatively, by providing your phone number to the regional coordinator you may request to be connected to the meeting directly. When joining a meeting by phone, please remember to press *6 to mute/unmute yourself.
Join the meeting online: https://bit.ly/deltaACnov14
(full link for SOA employees: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86205443972?pwd=ziwZsWtRV3SC4hAiRCSKG9kCs1Cl5S.1 )
Dial in: (669) 444-9171
Meeting ID: 862 0544 3972
Passcode: DELTA
Passcodes are no longer required when joining a meeting by phone. Simply dial (669) 444-9171 or the toll free number provided to you by the regional coordinator and enter the Meeting ID, followed by the pound sign. Once you have joined the meeting, please remember to mute and unmute yourself by pressing *6 on your dial pad. If your background noise is interrupting the meeting the meeting host may mute you.
For further information on this meeting or to be added to the electronic email notices for this committee, please contact the Interior Region Coordinator who’s contact information can be found at the bottom of this notice.
Advisory committees are local groups that meet to discuss fishing and wildlife issues and to provide recommendations to Alaska Board of Fisheries and Alaska Board of Game. All meetings are open to the public. Advisory Committees are intended to provide a local forum on fish and wildlife issues. Their purpose includes: 1) developing regulatory proposals, 2) evaluating regulatory proposals and making recommendations to the appropriate board, 3) providing a local forum for fish and wildlife conservation and use, including matters relating to habitat, and 4) cooperating and consulting with interested persons and organizations, including government agencies, and encourage youth and elder involvement in committee activities.
If you are a person experiencing a disability who needs a special accommodation to participate in these public meetings, please contact the regional coordinator no later than 48 hours prior to the meeting to make any necessary arrangements.
Kyle Campbell
Interior Region Coordinator
Boards Support Section
Leave a Reply