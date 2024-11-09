Delta Air Lines Expands Summer Seasonal Service to Alaska with New Route from Fairbanks International Airport to Salt Lake City International Airport

(FAIRBANKS, Alaska) – The Fairbanks International Airport is pleased to announce the expansion of Delta Air Lines summer seasonal service with the introduction of a new route connecting Fairbanks International Airport (FAI) to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC). As Delta’s third nonstop service to Fairbanks, the new SLC-FAI flight joins Seattle and Minneapolis-St. Paul in bringing travelers to Alaska.
Beginning in June, travelers to and from Fairbanks will have the opportunity to experience Delta Air Line’s renowned service on board the new, quiet, and comfortable state-of-the-art Airbus A220-100 aircraft. SLC is Delta’s fourth largest domestic hub by seat capacity offering connections to more than ninety destinations worldwide. Travelers passing through SLC can enjoy Delta’s top-tier amenities, such as the 28,000-square-foot Delta Sky Club. With panoramic mountain views from the Sky Deck, the lounge offers a peaceful retreat for customers before their journey to Alaska. The introduction of Salt Lake City service from Fairbanks highlights Delta’s dedication to expanding travel options for passengers in Interior Alaska while making it easier for visitors from the Mountain West and Southwest U.S. to reach Alaska.
The Fairbanks International Airport (FAI) – Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) route will operate daily from June 8-Sept. 9, 2025. It offers travelers convenient connections throughout the Delta Air Lines network.
“I am excited to welcome Delta Air Lines’ expanded summer seasonal service, now connecting Fairbanks to Salt Lake City and offering even more travel options for our community and visitors. This new route enhances our connectivity and reaffirms Fairbanks’ importance within Delta’s network, building on the existing Seattle and Minneapolis routes,” said Angie Spear, Alaska International Airport Director.
About Fairbanks International Airport
Fairbanks International Airport is the gateway to Alaska’s interior and Denali National Park. It is one half of the Alaska International Airport System and serves more than a million passengers annually. Equipped to handle any size and type of aircraft, anytime, with state-of-the-art landing systems and terminal facilities. Accounts for 1 in 20 jobs for a total of 1,900 jobs in Fairbanks.
About DOT&PF
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 237 airports, 9 ferries serving 35 communities along 3,500 marine miles, over 5,600 miles of highway and 839 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”
