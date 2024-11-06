header1

School News

Employment
DGSD has many employment opportunities. Click on the link to see the positions available

Delta/Greely School Board Special Meeting 11/7
Delta/Greely School Board Work Session 11/7

What’s for Lunch in November


Thursday – Breakfast Burrito, Tater Tots, Side Salad, Berry Cup, Juice, Milk
Friday – French Bread Cheese Pizza, Side Salad, Apple, Cookie, Milk


8 – End of Fall Trimester


8 – Art Club, 10:30 am
8 – Game Day, 1:30 pm
8 – Lego Club, 3 pm


Wrestling
9 – Tri Meet (Hutch & NP), Location: Delta
Rifle
8 – 3pm, Quad Meet, Location: TVSA
9 – 12pm, Quad Meet, Location: TVSA
Volleyball
8 & 9 – Regionals @ Valdez, V
