Greetings Hunter,
The application period for Alaska’s 2025-2026 big game drawing hunts is now open. This is your opportunity to go online and choose the hunts you hope to win for the coming season. Remember, the six-week application period extends from November 1 to December 16, at 5 p.m. Alaska time.
Hunts offered during this application period are listed in the 2025-2026 Alaska Drawing Permit Hunt Supplement, available online, at ADF&G offices, and most license vendors.
The Application Process: Once you’ve reviewed the drawing permit hunt supplement, have your credit card handy and apply for the draw at the ADF&G online store. You can purchase your 2025 Alaska hunting license at the same time, same place – along with sport fishing and trapping licenses, too.
Remember: Applications must be submitted online. Be sure to apply early! Those who wait until the final few days may encounter delays due to increased last-minute traffic on the website.
Drawing results will be posted on the department website on Friday, February 21, 2025. Individual results will also be emailed directly to all applicants.
For more information about this year’s drawing hunts and application process, visit the Drawing Hunt Permits Information page or reach out to your nearest Fish and Game office.
We wish you the best of luck in the draw and in all your future hunting ventures.
Sincerely,
Ryan Scott
Director
Division of Wildlife Conservation
