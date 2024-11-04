header1

You are here: Home / Classified Ads / New Classified Ads

New Classified Ads

by Leave a Comment

To see all the classified ads click on the tab at the top of the page and use the drop-down box

Employment
Full Time Evening Secretary – Diamond Willow Inn
Personal Care Attendant – Local returning resident
Dental Assistant – Timbercrest Dental
Secure Access Attendant Manager – ASRC Federal Holding Company
Electronics Technician for ATC Systems – USAG
Pipefitter – USAG
Underground Miner – Agi Operator/Shotcrete Crew – Northern Star
Underground Miner – Bullgang/Utility/Service Crew – Experienced – Northern Star
Underground Miner – Entry Level Offsider – AK Residents Only – Northern Star

Community Center Renovations Invitation for Bids until 11/15
Click here to see the bid info

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *