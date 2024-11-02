Delta/Greely School Board Special Meeting

Thursday, November 7, 2024
Proposed AGENDA
Delta/Greely School Board
Time: 5:30 PM
PLACE: School Board Conference Room, District Office, and Hilton Hotel (Conference Room), and
zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85647662536
Board Mission Statement: We inspire students to achieve their personal best.
———————————————
BOARD MEMBERS:
Dana Mock, President
Julia Phelan, Vice President
Eric Ruse, Treasurer
Flower Cole, Clerk
Debbie Joslin
Chris McCarrick
Richard Mauer
Grace Pearson, Student Representative
LTC Marshall, Military Representative
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Establishment of Quorum
E. Public Comment on Agenda Items
F. Adoption of an Agenda
1. Adoption of the agenda
2. Reading the Board Mission Statement – We inspire students to achieve their personal best.
G. Correspondence To and From the Board
H. Action Item
1. Approve Lindsay Pinkelman Certificated Contract for Alaska Homeschool
I. Adjournment
BOARD DISTRICT GOALS
1. Continue the implementation and monitoring of our Strategic Plan.
2. Analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities
