School News

Employment
DGSD has many employment opportunities. Click on the link to see the positions available
Friday – Cheesy Breadsticks, Marinara Sauce, Side Salad, Apple, Milk
1 – Game Day, 1:30 pm
1 – Lego Club, 3 pm
1 – Heidi will be out of the office
Hockey
1 – 5pm, Delta vs. North Pole JV, Location: Polar Ice
2 -TBD, Jamboree, Location: Polar Ice
Wrestling
1 & 2 – MCAA (ACS) Tournament
Rifle
1 – 1pm, Hutch @ Delta, Location: Delta
2 – 12pm, Hutch @ Delta, Location: Delta
Volleyball
1 & 2 – Delta @ Valdez, JV/V
xxxxx
Alaska Homeschool
Delta Elementary School
Delta Junior High School
Delta High School
Delta Greely School District
Raven Homeschool
Leave a Reply