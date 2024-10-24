Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Welcomes Five New Cargo Carriers

Anchorage, AK – Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) announces the arrival of five new cargo carriers, reinforcing its status as a global air cargo hub.
“We are excited to welcome five new cargo carriers to Anchorage International Airport, a significant milestone in our strategic plan to continue expanding cargo operations. These new carriers represent a crucial part of our long-term vision to support ANC as a global cargo hub,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “As we invest in building state-of-the-art cargo infrastructure, from additional warehousing to improved ramp space, these new operators will benefit from our ongoing commitment to supporting the needs of modern air freight.”
ANC experienced a 4.9% year-over-year increase in cargo activity between FY23 and FY24, with an additional 2% growth projected for FY25. This growth is expected to raise the landed weight by 149.5 million pounds (67.8 metric tonnes), surpassing ANC’s Certified Maximum Gross Take-off Weight (CMGTW) from FY22 and marking the highest level ever recorded for the airport.
“Anchorage has always been a key player in the world of air cargo, and the arrival of these new carriers underscores our importance in global logistics. They join a group of loyal and long-term cargo operators who have been with us for decades, reinforcing our reputation as a trusted partner in international trade,” said Department of Transportation & Public Facilities Commissioner Ryan Anderson. “We’re excited to continue expanding our operations and providing unmatched service to our growing network of cargo operators.”
New cargo carriers include:
Awesome Cargo Airlines commenced operations in July, utilizing Airbus A330-200F freighters on the ICN-ANC-Mexico City route, with Anchorage serving as a critical transit point. This addition strengthens trade connections between Asia and North America, enhancing ANC’s significance in global logistics.
Central Airlines of China began service in September, operating Boeing 777 freighters on the SZX-ANC-ONT route, linking Shenzen, Anchorage, and Ontario, California. This service highlights ANC’s strategic role in connecting the Chinese market with North America.
ASL Air Cargo, a Belgian carrier, is now flying the TNA-ANC-JFK route several times a month with their 747-400F, facilitating cargo movement from Jinan to North America via Anchorage.
Aerologic Air Cargo has also initiated monthly operations, servicing routes from Guangzhou (CAN-ANC-CVG) and Hong Kong (HKG-ANC-CVG) using 777F freighters, effectively connecting these major Asian cities with Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
CMA CGM Air Cargo has begun operations with A330-200F aircraft on the HKG-ANC-DFW and HKG-ANC-ORD routes, supporting another significant operator based at ANC.
ANC’s cargo operations are not only a key driver of local economic activity but also contribute significantly to the global economy by supporting international trade and supply chains.
As one of the busiest cargo airports worldwide, ANC serves as a vital gateway for carriers transporting goods between Asia, Europe, and North America. With the addition of these new carriers, ANC is set to further strengthen its position as a leader in air cargo logistics.
Leave a Reply