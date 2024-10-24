Out with the Old (Automatic Emergency Braking), In with the New

JUNEAU (Oct. 24, 2024) – New research conducted by AAA found that new (2024) model vehicles equipped with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) avoided more forward collisions in comparison to old (2017 – 2018) model vehicles. AEB uses forward-facing cameras and other sensors to automatically tell the car to apply the brakes when a crash is imminent.In partnership with the Automobile Club of Southern California’s Automotive Research Center, AAA conducted research to evaluate the performance progression of AEB systems. AAA found new model vehicles (2024) were nearly twice as likely to avoid a collision as older model vehicles (2017 – 2018) when tested at speeds up to 35 mph, which aligns with current safety standards requiring AEB to work up to this same speed.“An attentive driver is the key to safety, and technology such as AEB systems could be helpful in reducing collisions on the road,” said Todd Burger, Chief Automotive Officer for AAA Alaska. “AAA will continue to conduct extensive testing and work with carmakers to ensure this technology better protects Members and makes roads safer for everyone.”AAA offers the following advice to drivers:
Having Advanced Driver Assistance Systems in your vehicle can help prevent collisions. The progression of these systems is improving and performing as intended. Never rely solely on technology to apply the brakes. AEB systems are not a replacement for an attentive driver.
Be aware of the limitations of an AEB system and stay engaged while driving. Maintain focus, even when driving vehicles equipped with advanced safety features.
Risky driving behaviors such as speeding, texting, driving while drowsy or distracted, or driving under the influence of cannabis or alcohol increases the risk of a collision. Follow speed limits, keep your smartphone out of reach, and only drive when sober.
2029 NHTSA AEB Ruling
NHTSA recently released a new ruling requiring AEB on all new vehicles by 2029. The new standard requires AEB to have the ability to stop and avoid a forward collision up to 62 mph and apply the brakes automatically up to 90 mph when a collision is imminent or detected. AAA engineers added scenarios at higher speeds to align with the NHTSA ruling to see how current systems perform. At higher speeds (above 35 mph), three out of four vehicles evaluated avoided a 45-mph collision. For those vehicles that avoided a collision at 45 mph, the test speed was increased to 55 mph. None of the remaining test vehicles could avoid a collision at 55 mph.
About AAA Alaska
