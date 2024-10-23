Alaska Department of Fish and Game Will Begin Mailing Annual Sport Fishing Surveys

(Statewide) – Anglers who purchased an Alaska sport fishing license in 2024 may soon receive a copy of the 2024 Alaska Sport Fishing Survey. This is an annual mail-based survey conducted by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) to assess where sport fishing occurs and estimate how many fish are caught and kept from sport fishing locations across Alaska.
This week, ADF&G Division of Sport Fish will begin mailing the first wave of 2024 Alaska Sport Fishing Surveys. The survey is mailed to approximately 47,000 randomly selected Alaska resident and nonresident households that have at least one person who purchased a sport fishing license or had a permanent sport fishing license card in 2024. Conducted annually since 1977, the Alaska Sport Fishing Survey is a scientific survey that asks anglers to recall basic information such as the number of days fished by members of their household, how many fish were caught and harvested by species, and the location(s) fished in 2024.
Selected angler households will receive a detailed survey booklet and a full-color fish identification index. Postage-paid envelopes are provided so the surveys can be mailed back to ADF&G
The information collected by the Alaska Sport Fishing Survey is used to produce detailed statewide estimates of the total sport fishing effort (days fished), the total number of fish caught and kept by species, and fishing location. This information, combined with other creel surveys and data gathering efforts are an essential part of the Division of Sport Fish’s mission to protect and improve Alaska’s sport fisheries.
Anglers who have questions about the survey or would like to request information may contact Statewide Harvest Survey staff at (907) 267-2280 or dfg.dsf.publications@alaska.gov. Results of the 2024 Alaska Sport Fishing Survey will be available by fall 2025. Results from previous survey years can be found here on our site.
