School News

Employment
DGSD has many employment opportunities. Click on the link to see the positions available
Delta/Greely School Board Special Meeting 10/24
Wednesday – Egg Roll, Barley Couscous, Steamed Broccoli, 4Pineapple, Fortune Cookie, Milk
Thursday- French Toast, Veggie Cup, Side Salad, Berry Cup, Yogurt, Juice, Milk
Friday – Pepperoni Pizza, Side Salad, Apple, Ice Cream, Milk
23 – Local Parent Advisory, 1:30 pm
24 – Raven Academic Counseling Team, Ryan Tilbury and Sally Endestad, will be here
25 – Art Club, 10:30 am
25 – Game Day, 1:30 pm
25 – Lego Club, 3 pm
Wrestling
25 & 26 – Dustin Baxter, Location: WV
Rifle
25 & 26 – 3pm/12pm, Quad Meet, Location: TVSA
Volleyball
25 – 4:30/6:00, Hutch @ Delta Senior Night, JV/V
