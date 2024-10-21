Delta/Greely School Board Special Meeting

Thursday, October 24, 2024
Proposed AGENDA
Delta/Greely School Board
Time: 5:30 PM
PLACE: School Board Conference Room
Board Mission Statement: We inspire students to achieve their personal best.
———————————————
BOARD MEMBERS:
Dana Mock, President
Julia Phelan, Vice President
Eric Ruse, Treasurer
Flower Cole, Clerk
Debbie Joslin
Chris McCarrick
Rich Mauer
Grace Pearson, Student Representative
LTC Marshall, Military Representative
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Establishment of Quorum
E. Public Comment on Agenda Items
F. Adoption of an Agenda
1. Adoption of the agenda
2. Reading the Board Mission Statement – We inspire students to achieve their personal best.
G. Correspondence To and From the Board
H. Action Item
1. Oath of Office for Seat B, D, and F
2. Board Reorganization
I. Adjournment
BOARD DISTRICT GOALS
1. Continue the implementation and monitoring of our Strategy
Leave a Reply