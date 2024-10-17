4-H is positive youth development

Marla Lowder
4-H & Youth Development Agent
Tanana District
I recently attended a training session, during which we watched a video about a school in New Mexico where over 75% of the youth live below the poverty line. Of those students, only 40% were proficient on the testing, which means 60% were not.
When the teachers tried to figure out why, they concluded that it was because they didn’t have experiences. They don’t go to camp or do extracurricular activities. The principal Googled “experience and learning.” The first thing that popped up was 4-H.
The teacher wanted to bring the 4-H curriculum to her students and reached out to 4-H. Due to transportation issues, the students could not participate in after-school programs. So, they developed an in-school 4-H program for an hour on Fridays. Teachers and volunteers provide the students with experiences, such as cooking. Because of this, things have changed in their school:
● Chronic absences have dropped from 23% to 7%
● Proficiency in language arts has gone up from 16% to 47%
● PTA has increased from 10 to 40 members
● 10 to 12 parents volunteer every Friday
It is a very inspiring video. Here is the link to watch it: https://youtu.be/A7T5r-4jpwQ?si=VgEuU9bAojSvAv9A
As I thought about this video and researched Positive Childhood Experiences (PCEs). I came across an article by experts at the Idaho Youth Ranch, which talks about the PCEs falling into three categories:
● Nurturing relationships: Feeling consistently loved, supported, and cared for by family and friends. This also includes developing trust, empathy, and strong social skills.
● Sense of belonging: Feeling included, valued, and that you matter to those around you. This can come from family, school, activities, culture, or community.
● Developing strengths: Having opportunities to gain skills, confidence, efficacy, and a growth mindset through achievement, creativity, sports, clubs, etc.
https://www.youthranch.org/positive-childhood-experiences-matter
We have had many different campaigns and initiatives regarding 4-H over the years. But no matter what the focus is, 4-H is Positive Youth Development. We are always in need of volunteers who are willing to help youth with PCEs. If you want to share something long or short-term, please let us know by calling our office or emailing us.
I hope that we can help every youth in our community have Positive Childhood Experiences. These experiences help youth counterbalance challenges they may encounter. Research shows that these experiences help youth stay healthy and succeed. I encourage you to find a way to support youth through volunteering in schools or youth organizations such as 4-H, Scouts, Big Brother/Big Sisters and Boys and Girls Clubs.
To learn more about the 4-H program, contact Marla Lowder, Tanana District 4-H agent, UAF Cooperative Extension Service, at 907-474-2427 or mklowder@alaska.edu.
