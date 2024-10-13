Delta/Greely School Board Business Meeting

Thursday, October 17, 2024
Proposed AGENDA
Delta/Greely School Board
TIME: 5:30 PM
PLACE: School Board Conference Room
——————————————————
BOARD MEMBERS:
Dana Mock, President
Julia Phelan, Vice President
Eric Ruse, Treasurer
Flower Cole, Clerk
Debbie Joslin
Chris McCarrick
Rich Mauer
Grace Pearson, Student Representative
LTC Marshall, Military Representative
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Establishment of Quorum
E. Public Comment on Agenda Items
1. Board Policy 9323
F. Adoption of Agenda
1. Reading of the Board Mission Statement -We inspire students to achieve their personal best.
2. Adoption of Agenda – All items on the Consent Agenda are approved at the adoption of the agenda.
G. Consent Agenda
1. Approve Minutes from September 19, 2024 Business Meeting
H. Correspondence to and from the Board
I. Financial Report
1. Financial Report
J. Information Items
1. Superintendent’s Report
2. President’s Report
3. Student Representative Report
4. Military Representative Report
5. Principals Report
K. Action Items
1. Approve accepting the $500,000 DoDEA grant #HE1254-24-1-5037 for DES
L. Discussion of Future Meetings
1. School Board Work Session, 7 November 2024
2. School Board Business Meeting, 21 November 2024
M. Public Comment
N. Comments from the Board
O. Adjournment
P. Approved Minutes
BOARD DISTRICT GOALS
1. Continue the implementation and monitoring of our Strategic Plan.
2. Analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities.
