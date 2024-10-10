Fort Greely Events

Click on the image for an enlargement
Many of our programs and services have amended hours for the upcoming Columbus holiday:
The Fort Greely Child & Youth Services is CLOSED Friday, Oct. 11 & Monday, Oct. 14.
All other FMWR facilities are CLOSED Monday, Oct. 14.
The Fort Greely Commissary is OPEN Monday, Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The PX Troop Store is CLOSED Monday, Oct. 14.
The clinic is CLOSED Monday, Oct. 14.
xxxxx
Great news! The Fort Greely Clinic now offers a more expansive list of over-the-counter medications inside their facility … new additions include Vitamin D, prenatal vitamins, nasal sprays, and allergy medicine.
Leave a Reply