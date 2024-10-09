Vision Zero Taskforce

(Anchorage, Alaska) – The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) and the Municipality of Anchorage (MOA) have taken action to intensify efforts to protect vulnerable road users.
A new Task Force has been established to spearhead efforts in reducing fatalities and serious injuries for pedestrians and other vulnerable road users. This task force, which includes representatives from the DOT&PF, MOA, Anchorage Police Department (APD), and the Anchorage Metropolitan Area Transportation Solutions (AMATS), began meeting weekly on September 23 to compile data, engage stakeholders, and coordinate on safety strategies. The group’s mission is to identify and implement measures that can have immediate, short-term, and long-term impacts on pedestrian safety.
The MOA and DOT&PF are taking a comprehensive approach to pedestrian safety, rooted in the Safe System Approach, which builds multiple layers of protection to prevent crashes and reduce harm when they do occur. This approach focuses on the goals set forth in the AMATS Safety Plan, the Anchorage Vision Zero Program, and the State of Alaska DOT&PF Strategic Highway Safety Plan. Speed limits in high priority corridors, speed feedback signs and enforcement will be a focus. Safety campaigns to promote safe driving behaviors that protect pedestrians are being implemented immediately.
“Moving towards zero pedestrian fatalities is a significant challenge, and an important goal. Pedestrian deaths on our roads are preventable, and together, we are taking the necessary steps toward achieving that goal,” said DOT&PF Commissioner Ryan Anderson.
“As a winter city with unique transportation challenges, the safety of all road users, particularly our most vulnerable pedestrians, is a top priority for Anchorage. The recent tragedies on our roads are unacceptable, and they serve as a stark reminder that we must do more to ensure everyone can travel safely,” said Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance. “Our administration is committed to working hand-in-hand with the Alaska Department of Transportation, the Anchorage Assembly, and the broader community to make our streets safer for everyone.”
For more information on the Anchorage Vision Zero Action Plan please visit www.muni.org/Departments/traffic/Pages/visionzero.aspx. For more information on road safety initiatives and to provide your comments, suggestions, and other feedback, please visit dot.alaska.gov/besafe/.
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 237 airports, 9 ferries serving 35 communities, over 5,600 miles of highway and 839 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”
