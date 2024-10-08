In Memoriam: Bill Ward (1948-2024)

William “Bill” Ward died peacefully in Anchorage on September 20, 2024, from covid lung complications with his oldest daughter at his side. He will be missed by many.
Bill was born September 15, 1948, in Livingston, Montana. When he met Marcia, his life changed dramatically. She was the love of his life. They married in 1972. Several years later Bill, Marcia, and her four daughters drove off to Alaska where originally he thought he would seek employment working on the pipeline. However, after the border they drove south when they learned of opportunities on the Kenai Peninsula. Bill worked as a long-haul trucker, they operated a family landscaping business, raised elk and Black Angus on the peninsula, and operated a hydro-seeding business.
When the girls were off on their own, Bill’s keen interest in agriculture brought them to a farm outside Delta Junction in Interior Alaska where they raised elk for a while and raised irrigated hay crops. When they decided to downsize, Bill built Marcia their dream house high on a hill much closer to the city.
Bill worked hard to improve the viability of agriculture in the Interior and Alaska serving on boards and committees, writing letters, and meeting directly with government officials and legislators. He served on the Alaska Farm Bureau, the USDA Farm Services Agency State Committee, Kenai Soil and Water Conservation District, and the Alaska Association of Conservation Districts among others.
With his experience as a long-haul trucker he immersed himself in an effort to prevent the use of Alaska’s highways for the hauling of gold ore from Tok to Fairbanks on the Alaska Highway. He was deeply concerned for the safety of the travelling public. He was actively involved in the efforts of Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways.
To every endeavor he pursued, Bill Ward brought well-considered thinking, wisdom from his experience, extensive research, and commitment.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 52 years, Marcia, and their daughters: Pam Ward McGuire (Tom) of Arizona, Jackie Ward Becker (Rev. Dave) of Delta Junction, Alaska, Elizabeth Ward Jolly (Mike) of Texas, and Laura Ward of Anchorage, grandchildren, a brother and family in Montana.
Condolences can be sent to Marcia Ward at PO Box 1087, Delta Junction, AK 99737.
There will be no public service.
