BLM Thompson Pass and Valdez heliski special recreation permit window now open

GLENNALLEN, Alaska – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Glennallen Field Office strives to be a good neighbor in the communities we serve and facilitates opportunities for commercial recreation on public lands. BLM has authorized heliski operators to offer services on approximately 150,000 acres of BLM-managed public lands since 2005.
During the Thompson Pass and Valdez Heliski Scoping Period held from March 14 – April 12, 2024, the BLM notified stakeholders and current heliski permit holders regarding the Special Recreation Permit (SRP) application window opening October 4. Interested applicants in the area must submit their complete SRP application package by December 31, 2024, to be considered for the next 10-year permit period of 2026 through 2035.
Timely receipt of these SRP applications, along with the scoping comment received last spring, will assist the BLM in drafting an Environmental Assessment (EA) available for public review and comment in 2025. This EA will consider the issuance of SRPs for heliskiing on BLM-managed public lands in the Thompson Pass, Valdez, and Tiekel Block areas for the next 10-year period. Approved SRPs will be authorized in early 2026 for heliski operations to begin that year.
This new application window will:
- Improve the BLM’s ability to complete this environmental review in a timely manner by consolidating application review for a similar activity and area;
- Ensure consistent and efficient processing of applications, given increasing demands for similar services and areas of operation; and
- Enable the BLM to continue effective management of this commercial recreation activity.
Local outfitters, guides, and other businesses play a role in helping the BLM serve local communities and visitors. The BLM uses SRPs to manage commercial recreation and organized group activities on public lands, including competitive events. General non-commercial recreation by individuals and families does not require an SRP.
To discuss your application please visit or contact:
- Glennallen Field Office: Mile 186.5 Glenn Highway, Glennallen, AK 99588 (907) 822-3217
For more information on this effort please visit: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2031076/510
SRP applications must be submitted through the Recreation and Permit Tracking Online Reporting (RAPTOR) system. For more information on RAPTOR, SRPs, and how to apply, please visit: https://www.blm.gov/programs/recreation/permits-and-passes/special-recreation-permits.
