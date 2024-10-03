BLM AFS, U.S. Army to burn debris piles on military training lands in Interior Alaska

Smoke may be visible on Fort Wainwright, from the Richardson Highway and east of Eielson Air Force Base,
and from the Chena Hot Springs Road
FAIRBANKS, Alaska – The Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service (BLM AFS), in cooperation with the U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, will burn piles of woody debris on military training lands in Interior Alaska starting as early as Sunday, Oct. 6. Burning operations for piles may continue, as conditions allow, until Oct. 31.
Crews from the BLM AFS and the Garrison created these piles over the past few summers as part of several hazardous fuels reduction projects conducted to reduce the risk of wildfire on military lands. The piles slated for burning were created with the unsalvageable wood left over from these projects.
The roughly 650 piles targeted for burning are shown on the attached map and are prioritized in this order:
Fort Wainwright Main Post: Six different locations in the vicinity of Birch Hill, River Road and Badger Gate.
The piles will be ignited when weather conditions will minimize the impact of smoke on populated areas in accordance with open burn approvals issued by the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (ADEC). The BLM AFS and the Garrison are working with the ADEC and the National Weather Service to forecast and monitor smoke conditions to ensure compliance with all local, state, and federal regulations governing air quality.
For more information about the prescribed fires on military training lands, contact the BLM AFS Dispatch Center in Fairbanks at 907-356-5555 or BLM AFS Public Affairs Specialist Beth Ipsen at eipsen@blm.gov or 907-356-5510.
