Boating around Quartz Lake in the dark proved to be quite a challenge, but most invigorating!
Here’s Richard adjusting his camera settings via his cell phone whilst waiting for the aurora to really get dancing.
I’m not sure what excited me more, the sounds of the bigger fish ambushing smaller prey or the lights dancing around us….😉
Being on the water this late in the year is a real treat. Photo Courtesy Dwight Phillips
OK, My turn . Here’s Dwight Phillips catching the lady . This was by the Landing where we were staying at his friends AWESOME cabin for the night. The lights turned more of this Reddish orange for the rest of the night.
Photo Courtesy Richard Mitchell
