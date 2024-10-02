Delta Amateur Radio Club Meetings

Once a Month meetings
Amateur Radio Technician License Classes
Please contact John KL4O at 813-313-9964 or hardtime11@hotmail.com, with any questions and to let us know you are coming for the Classes. We will accept all who want to attend. These classes are free and we welcome to those in the community and elsewhere. Please contact for registration of class.
This is a class for preparation to take the Amateur Radio Technician Exam
Amateur Radio License Testing. (Technician, General, Extra)
Please contact John KL4O at 813-313-9964 or hardtime11@hotmail.com, with any questions and to let us know you are coming for the test. We will accept test applicants in the community and elsewhere, only with prior contact and registration. There is a $10 administrative fee for the test session. If studied you can sit for all 3 tests for one fee.
We strongly encourage testing in sequence (Technician, General, Extra) to reduce confusion. Additionally please do not take a test if you have not studied for it.
