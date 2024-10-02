2024 Chitina Subdistrict Personal Use Dip Net Permit Reports Due Online by October 15

(Glennallen) – The Chitina Subdistrict personal use salmon fishery closed on September 30, 2024. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) would like to remind Chitina Subdistrict personal use permit holders that October 15, 2024, is the deadline to report fishery participation and harvest. Reporting on the permit is mandatory and all permit holders are required by law to report even if they did not fish, or if they fished and caught nothing.
Permit reports must be completed online through the ADF&G Harvest Reporting webpage. Alternatively, you may report on your permit within the ADF&G Mobile App. If reporting in the Mobile App, be sure your harvest has been transmitted to the department by syncing it with the two arrows icon in the top right corner of the My Documents page, or by swiping down on the My Documents page to refresh. Any permits delivered by mail or by hand will not be accepted. If you have questions about online harvest reporting or need assistance, please contact your local ADF&G office.
Permit holders who fail to report online by the October 15 deadline will be denied a Chitina Subdistrict personal use permit the next calendar year.
Timely and accurate reporting of participation and harvest is necessary for the sustainable management of this personal use fishery.
