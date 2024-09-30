DOT&PF Announces Funding Opportunity for EMS Organizations

(FAIRBANKS, Alaska) – The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) announces the launch of a new funding opportunity for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) organizations across the state. With a maximum request of $150,000, this initiative is designed to provide essential equipment and training to support EMS providers in keeping Alaska’s roadways safe.
DOT&PF may select one agency to receive the $150,000 grant or may consider multiple qualified applicants for the available funding.
Applications for this funding are now open and must be submitted by October 30, 2024, at 5 PM AKST. This program aims to enhance the capacity of EMS responders, equipping them with the tools and training needed to save lives and reduce accidents on Alaska’s roads.
“Having well trained and well-equipped emergency medical services along our highway systems is key to improving public safety,” said DOT&PF Commissioner Ryan Anderson. “We have allocated $150,000 to begin a program of equipping these important first response resources to help save lives.”
Program Overview:
- Maximum Funding per Agency: $150,000
- Eligible Uses: Equipment purchases, training programs, and tools that directly support roadway safety.
- Submission Deadline: October 30, 2024, by 5 PM AKST
DOT&PF encourages all EMS agencies, especially those serving rural and under-resourced areas, to apply for this funding opportunity. By investing in the safety of Alaska’s roadways, DOT&PF aims to reduce fatalities and injuries while supporting the life-saving work of our EMS providers.
One agency may be selected to receive up to $150,000 or DOT&PF may consider multiple qualified applicants for the available funding.
How to Apply:
EMS agencies can access the application form and submission instructions at https://form.jotform.com/242556459642162 or by contacting Jocelyn Swindel at Jocelyn.swindel@alaska.gov.
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 237 airports, 9 ferries serving 35 communities, over 5,600 miles of highway and 839 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”
Leave a Reply