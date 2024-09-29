Sullivan Roadhouse Personal Thank Yous

The Sullivan Roadhouse Museum enjoyed one of our busiest years entertaining and educating guests at the roadhouse.
During the winter months Kassie Farrar organized and accomplished, with the help of Smiling Moose owner, Piper Williams along with local photographer Nick Marchuk reformatting the SRH pamphlets that are translated into 5 languages. Sharon Waldo assisted Kassie with coordinating the project. The upgrade was much needed and appreciated. The Smiling Moose was very helpful in setting up the programs to make this a reality along with printing the brochures for the roadhouse.=
Spring house keepers swept the cobwebs, dusted and vacuumed silt, and polished treasures in the roadhouse in preparation for summer visitors. Thank you Carol Dufendach and Christy Roden for your hard work.
A flurry of activity occurred with Ms. Stossmeister’s 5th grade and parents volunteers plus roadhouse volunteers: Carol, Christy, Linda Sloan, and Don Waldo. They accomplished in a couple hours what would normally take days to prepare the gardens and grounds for the growing season. Planting and maintaining the gardens was another huge effort with our regular “staff” in addition to Jennifer Brandt, Pam Denton, Hannah Hudgins, Pom, and Julie Brennen. Christy, and Carol; started flowers and veggies for the gardens.
The docents keep the museum open most days, and we are grateful: Michelle Trainor, Mary Leith, Gigi Lemoine, Sandy Hill, Sharon Kezer, Terri Crowsan, Glen and Linda Crawford,
Christie Mason, John Sloan, Sandy Schultz, Flower Cole, Nancy King and Katie “the Farmer’s Market Lady” and Tony plus substitutes Sharon Waldo and Carol Hawley. Docents keep the gardens watered, weeds beat back, and perform general maintenance and housekeeping. All involved add the extra touch of their love and knowledge of the roadhouse history and life in Alaska charming the visitors who stop in to catch a glimpse of our history and life in the last frontier. Thank you!
Don kept the lawns in shape and assumed many of the activities that long time volunteer Mike Farrar managed. Thank you so much for your enthusiasm and support.
Michelle Trainor captured the stories of travelers to Alaska that made the stop at the roadhouse. Sharing their adventures along with weaving the history of this treasure which is the SRH.
The Delta Pioneers hosted the annual statewide Pioneer Stampede and the roadhouse hosted a meet and greet providing desserts and beverages during their visit thanks to Linda, Debra Fortune and Carol. Live music on the deck with John Sloan and Bill Johnson was enjoyed by all. The Pioneers appreciated the personal tours provided by our docents.
Fall cleanup was another big work day with Miss Stossmeier’s 5th grade class – Ms. Audrey Augustine was the substitute teacher for our work day. The garden cleanup team, Don, John, Pom, Christy, Kassie, and Mike. Again, it was an amazing day watching these kids put the gardens to rest in preparation for winter.
Appreciation luncheon and membership drive was held mid September with soups, breads, desserts and punch provide by volunteers: Soups: Alison Hayman, Sandy Dighton, Carol Dufendach, Christy Roden and Nancy King. Breads: Kassie Farrar, Carol Dufendach, Christy Roden, Gigi Limoine and Sandy Hill. Desserts: Chrisite Mason, Mary Leith, Michelle Trainor, Sandy Hill and Terri Crowsan. Rhubarb Juice: Mike Farrar. It was wonderful to see most of our volunteers and members present and thank them for the continued support of the museum.
Thanks to the board members Don, Sandy, Christy, Carol, Kassie and Katie, in spring of 2024 we welcomed Sandy Hill as treasurer who graciously stepped in to fill the vacant seat. Their dedication and input regarding the roadhouse are appreciated.
We truly missed Mike and Kassie Farrar who arrived late in Delta. Kassie did an amazing job long distance managing the brochures and communicating with the docents. Thank you Kassie. Mike’s attention to detail and get-er-done abilities were truly missed, it was challenging walking in his shoes.
With grateful hearts, Ma and Pa Sullivan
Anyone wishing to renew their annual membership can pick up forms at the Delta Junction Library. The SRH Association is also looking for individuals that would like to serve on the board and/or help with all things Sullivan.
Christmas at the Roadhouse is underway, if you have an interest in helping with the process please contact Michelle Trainor
(907)750-0284.
