Upper Copper/Upper Susitna Fishing Report

August 01, 2024
Local Conditions
- The Copper River flow has come back down after a few days of local rain.
- The Copper River flow gauge in Chitina is online and accessible at the NOAA website.
Chitina Personal Use Fishery
- The Chitina Subdistrict personal use dip net salmon fishery is currently open and will remain open through the end of the season at 11:59 p.m. Monday, September 30th. Retention of king salmon is prohibited for the remainder of the season.
- The Miles Lake sonar ceased operation on July 28. The final sonar count was 946,458 sockeye salmon, exceeding the pre-season inriver goal of 627,000. Check out this season’s numbers at the ADF&G Fish Count web page.
- The department urges dipnetters to respect the rights of private landowners in the area and familiarize themselves with the land ownership in the area before fishing. For information on access across private lands contact Chitina Native Corporation at (907) 823-2223 or Ahtna, Inc. at (907) 822-3476.
- Access between O’Brien Creek and Haley Creek is open. Go the Alaska Department of Transportation’s Copper River Public Access web page for more information.
- McCarthy Road road is open
- Expect flagging and delays daily from 7AM to 7PM on the Richardson Hwy just south of Glennallen. More information at https://arcg.is/1WPrr9
- Resurfacing road work on the Edgerton Hwy between mileposts 24-29: Expect flagging and delays daily from 7AM to 7PM. Be alert to cones and signs during the night. More information at https://arcg.is/0DuCSP0
- Check Alaska 511 for current road status and updates.
- Detailed information about this fishery can be found on the Chitina Personal Use Salmon Fishery web page of the ADF&G website.
- Information hotline for Chitina personal use fishery: 907-822-5224.
- If you haven’t participated in this fishery before, be sure to watch the 4-part video series How to Dipnet for Salmon at Chitina on the ADF&G website or on the ADF&G Youtube channel.
Glennallen Subdistrict Subsistence Fishery
- The Glennallen Subdistrict subsistence salmon fishery is currently open and will remain open through September 30th.
- King salmon retention is prohibited in this fishery until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, July 31. After this date, king salmon may be kept.
Online Harvest Reporting
- Harvest information must be reported online. If you got your permit online, the system will recognize you once you enter your permit number. If you got a paper permit at a vendor or an ADF&G office, you may still report your harvest online, but you will have to enter your name, address, and sport fish license number.
- You may also log and report your personal use harvest through the ADF&G mobile app. If you take this route, make sure you open the app when you have service for your logged harvest to upload to the reporting database.
Sport Fishing
- Lake trout and burbot may be found in shallower waters as the lakes cool. Lake Louise and Susitna Lake and Paxson and Summit Lakes on the Richardson Highway are all good choices for these species.
- Arctic grayling: As we get closer to fall and water temperatures begin to drop, Arctic grayling will start to move into the mainstem sections of rivers. Paxson Lake near the BLM campground should still be a productive spot for Arctic grayling. Be sure to watch the How to Fish for Arctic Grayling video on the ADF&G Youtube channel for helpful tips.
- Dolly Varden: The Little Tonsina River and the upper Klutina River are always a good choice for Dollies. You can also fish along the Nabesna and McCarthy Roads. For smaller Dollies, you can have a great time fishing the Tiekel River, which runs along Richardson Highway on the way to Valdez.
- For information about stocked lakes in the Upper Copper River drainage visit the Alaska Lake Database.
- For a guide to local area small fisheries, check out Sport fishing Alaska rivers and lakes in the Upper Copper/Upper Susitna River Basin. This guide lists all the fisheries, species available and mile markers along all the major highways crossing the Upper Copper and Upper Susitna Area.
- When releasing fish, practice proper catch-and-release techniques to promote sustainable fisheries and helps ensure Alaska’s fishing legacy remains healthy and intact well into the future. It’s truly up to the angler to choose to be a steward of the resources that comprise Alaska’s unique natural world.
Salmon
- Sockeye salmon: Sockeye remain abundant in the Klutina River and the run is building in the Gulkana River, also. as well as the Tonsina River, providing an excellent opportunity for salmon fishing. If you still want to harvest sockeye salmon in a sport fishery the Gulkana River is the best option through August and September.
- If you’ve never fished the Klutina River before, watch the How to Fish for Klutina River Red Salmon video on the ADF&G Youtube channel.
- King salmon: ALL WATERS of the Upper Copper River drainage are closed to king salmon fishing. King salmon may not be targeted and must be released immediately if incidentally caught. Additionally, all flowing water in the Upper Copper River drainage are restricted to no bait, single hook artificial lures.
Emergency Orders
- Emergency Order 3-KS-I-9-24 closes the Upper Copper River drainage upstream of the south bank of Haley Creek to all sport fishing for king salmon, including catch-and-release fishing. All king salmon incidentally caught while fishing for other species may not be removed from the water and must be released immediately. In addition, the use of bait is still prohibited and anglers may only use unbaited, single-hook, artificial lures in all flowing waters of the Upper Copper River drainage through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, August 10.
- Emergency Order 3-KS-I-10-24 closes the Glennallen Subdistrict subsistence salmon fishery to the retention of king salmon. Any king salmon incidentally taken may not be retained and must be released immediately. Fish wheels must be closely attended while spinning and any kings caught must be released immediately, even if the fish wheel is equipped with a live box.
- Emergency Order 3-RS-I-16-24 amends the schedule for the Chitina Subdistrict personal use dip net salmon fishery for July 29 – August 31, 2024. The Chitina Subdistrict personal use dip net salmon fishery will be open continuously from 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 29 through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, August 31. Retention of king salmon is prohibited for the remainder of the season. The fishery will then remain open by regulation from September 1–30.
ADF&G News
- Fish remains attract bears — Remember to Stop, chop and throw.
- When possible, clean fish at a designated fish cleaning station, or at home.
- Cut filleted fish carcasses into smaller pieces that can be easily carried away in the current.
- Toss all fish waste into deep, fast-moving currents — not in dumpsters! Do not leave entrails or other fish waste on the bank or in shallow water.
- If you clean your fish at home, place entrails and fish waste into the freezer until the morning of garbage day. Do not leave fish waste outside in garbage cans for multiple days, as bears will be attracted to the smell, even in town. A benefit of filleting at home is that it yields cleaner meat than filleting in the field.
- For more information on how to live, travel, hunt and fish in bear country (most of Alaska), visit the State Parks website Bears and You.
- You can also purchase licenses through the ADF&G online store and print it off from the comfort of your own home. Make sure to review emergency orders, advisory announcements, and the 2024 Northern Alaska Sport Fishing Regulations Summary Booklet for the area you are fishing before you head out.
- The Glennallen ADF&G office has fishing rods to loan out as part of the ADF&G Rod Loaner Program. All you need is a current sport fishing license (for resident anglers 18 and older and non-residents 16 or older) to borrow a rod. You’ll have to provide your own tackle but rods are free of charge.
- Be sure to check out the ADF&G Youtube channel for a wide variety of how-to videos, as well as videos that highlight the research projects undertaken by the Alaska Department of Fish & Game.
For additional information, please contact the ADF&G Glennallen office at (907) 822-3309.
Leave a Reply