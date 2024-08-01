Photo of the day August 2

The Solomon Gulch Hatchery is a must-see visit in Valdez at the end of July. The Pink Salmon are coming in by the thousands. At high tide, when the salmon are jammed up at the salmon gate, the Sea Lions also line up for an annual feast. Dozens of these monsters eat till they can eat no more. Then they seem to play games with the gulls who are reminding them the fish are “mine.” Such pandemonium is rarely seen. Photo Courtesy Fronty Parker
