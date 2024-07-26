Delta/Greely School Board Work Session

Proposed AGENDA
TIME: 5:30 PM
PLACE: School Board Conference Room, District Office
Mission Statement:
We inspire students to achieve their personal best.
————————————————-
BOARD MEMBERS:
Dana Mock, President
Julia Phelan, Vice President
Eric Ruse, Treasurer
Flower Cole, Clerk
Debbie Joslin
Chris McCarrick
Richard Mauer
Grace Pearson, Student Representative
LTC Marshall Military Representative
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Board Mission Statement
1. Reading of the Board Mission Statement
E. Correspondence to/from Board
F. Discussion Items
1. School Board Calendar
2. District Organizational Chart
3. Policy Committee Members
4. AASB Summer Meeting Update
G. Future Meetings
1. Candidates Declaration of Candidacy Deadline August 2, 2024
2. School Board Business Meeting August 15, 2024
H. General Comments from the Public
I. Comments from the Board
J. Executive Session
1. Superintendent Goal Setting / Expectations
K. Adjournment
BOARD DISTRICT GOALS
1. Continue the implementation and monitoring of our Strategic Plan.
2. Analyze budget data to identify efficiencies and priorities
