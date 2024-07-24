Homeowner beware: Did you get this notice about your mortgage?

A friend of mine, sent this to me today and said that all of his personal information was on the card, which made it look so legit. He seen the number to call, but had a check in his spirit from the Lord to not call the number. Instead, he called the Fairbanks branch and they said it is a SCAM. He sent me the pic below, notice all the black out lines, that’s all his personal information.
It’s a blue postcard about your mortgage that might arrive in your mailbox. Beware, this is a scam. Do not call the number.
Mt. McKinley does not go by Mount McKinley
Leave a Reply