School News

Employment
DGSD has many employment opportunities. Click on the link to see the positions available
July
22 – Sign up for the Alaska Flour Company Tour by noon today!
24 – Field Trip to Alaska Flour Company. The bus leaves Raven at 9:30 am.
23-29 – Julie will be out of the office.
26-August 2 – Heidi will be out of the office.
29 – The office will be closed.
xxx
Alaska Homeschool
Delta Elementary School
Delta Junior High School
Delta High School
Delta Greely School District
Raven Homeschool
Leave a Reply