More Happenings and Events

Monday, July 22, 2024, 10:00M – 3PM Community Center
Tuesday, July 23, 2024 between 9-11:30am; 1-4pm? FREE Consults are available with Dr. Grove in the Alaska Brain Bus, Community Center area.
To schedule a consult on the 23rd: phone Deborah Snyder with the ADRC North Delta office (907)987-2976
ADRC (Aging & Disability Resource Center) is sponsoring this event.
The movie, Concussion, will be viewed on the 22nd. A 2015 American biographical sports drama film written and directed by Peter Landesman, based on the exposé “Game Brain” by Jeanne Marie Laskas, published in 2009 by GQ magazine. [6] Set during the 2000s, the film stars Will Smith as Bennet Omalu, a forensic pathologist who fights against the National Football League trying to suppress his research on chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) brain degeneration suffered by professional football players. ~Wikipedia
