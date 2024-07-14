FCC Public Notice

Atlas Tower 1, LLC proposes the construction of an 120 ft. monopole communications tower (124 ft with appurtenances) located at 2 Hanson Rd, Delta Junction, AK 99737, in Southeast Fairbanks Borough, at latitude 64° 0′ 45.61”N (NAD83) and longitude 145° 27′ 1.18”W (NAD83).
The proposed tower will not require lighting for FAA aviation safety. The proposed tower can be identified by FCC Form 854 File Number A1287570.
Interested persons may review the application by going to www.fcc.gov/asr/applications and entering the FCC Form 854 File Number A1287570. Interested persons may raise environmental concerns about the proposed structure by filing a Request for Environmental Review with the Federal Communications Commission. The Federal Communications Commission strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online; instructions for making such filings can be found at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmental request.
The mailing address for interested parties that would prefer to file a Request for Environmental Review by paper copy:
FCC Requests for Environmental Review
Attn: Ramon Williams, 4
45 12th Street SW
Washington, DC 20554
