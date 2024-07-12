Upper Copper/Upper Susitna Fishing Report

Local Conditions
- The Copper is gradually dropping consistently with recent overcast days.
- The Copper River flow gauge in Chitina is online and accessible at the NOAA website.
- The Gulkana River is currently flowing at slightly below average flows and the water is clear.
Chitina Personal Use Fishery
- The Chitina Subdistrict personal use dip net salmon fishery is currently open through 11:59 Sunday July 21.
- King salmon retention is prohibited in this fishery for the remainder of the season.
- Fishing success has been high with strong fish movement through the dipnetting area. There were 137,848 salmon counted past the Miles Lake sonar during the week of July 1-7, which is 102,590 fish more than was anticipated. The preseason projection for that time period was 35,258 salmon. Check on the numbers yourself at the ADF&G fish count web page.
- As of July 9, a total of 721,733 salmon have been counted at the Miles Lake sonar. The anticipated sonar passage through that date is 510,012 salmon. Anticipated final sonar passage is expected to exceed 800,000 salmon, well above the minimum in river goal of 627,000 salmon.
- Access between O’Brien Creek and Haley Creek is open. Go the Alaska Department of Transportation’s Copper River Public Access web page for more information.
- McCarthy Road has reopened. Check Alaska 511 for current road status and updates.
- Information hotline for Chitina personal use fishery: 907-822-5224
Glennallen Subdistrict Subsistence Fishery
- The Glennallen Subdistrict subsistence salmon fishery is currently open and will remain open through September 30th.
- Retention of king salmon is prohibited whether taken by dip net or fish wheel. Fish wheels must be closely attended while spinning and any kings caught must be released immediately, even if the fish wheel is equipped with a live box.
Online Harvest Reporting
- Harvest information may now also be reported online. If you got your permit online, the system will recognize you once you enter your permit number. If you got a paper permit at a vendor or an ADF&G office, you may still report your harvest online, but you will have to enter your name, address, and sport fish license number.
Sport Fishing
- Lake trout and burbot may be found in shallower waters as the lakes cool. Lake Louise and Susitna Lake and Paxson and Summit Lakes on the Richardson Highway are all good choices for these species.
- Arctic grayling: Try fishing some smaller lakes and their outlets or closer to shore in larger lakes. If stream fishing, try upper stream sections where the water is coldest to find bigger fish. Paxson Lake near the BLM campground is usually a productive spot for Arctic grayling.
- Dolly Varden: The Little Tonsina River and the upper Klutina River are always a good choice for Dollies. Also fish along the Nabesna and McCarthy Roads. For smaller Dollies you can have a great time fishing the Tiekel River, which runs along Richardson Highway on the way to Valdez.
- For information about stocked lakes in the Upper Copper River drainage visit the Alaska Lake Database.
- For a guide to local area small fisheries, check out Sport fishing Alaska rivers and lakes in the Upper Copper/Upper Susitna River Basin. This guide lists all the fisheries, species available and mile markers along all the major highways crossing the Upper Copper and Upper Susitna Area.
Salmon
- Sockeye salmon: Sockeye are still moving into the Klutina River, providing an excellent opportunity for salmon fishing. You can also try fishing the Tonsina River near the Squirrel Creek Campground. Sockeye salmon are between runs on the Gulkana River but look for this river for great sockeye fishing in mid-August through mid-September.
- King salmon: ALL WATERS of the Upper Copper River drainage are closed to King salmon fishing. King salmon may not be targeted and must be released immediately if incidentally caught. Additionally, all flowing water in the Upper Copper River drainage are restricted to no bait, single hook artificial lures.
Emergency Orders
- Emergency Order 3-KS-I-9-24 closes the Upper Copper River drainage upstream of the south bank of Haley Creek to all sport fishing for king salmon, including catch-and-release fishing. All king salmon incidentally caught while fishing for other species may not be removed from the water and must be released immediately. In addition, the use of bait is still prohibited and anglers may only use unbaited, single-hook, artificial lures in all flowing waters of the Upper Copper River drainage through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, August 10.
- Emergency Order 3-KS-I-10-24 closes the Glennallen Subdistrict subsistence salmon fishery to the retention of king salmon. Any king salmon incidentally taken may not be retained and must be released immediately. Fish wheels must be closely attended while spinning and any kings caught must be released immediately, even if the fish wheel is equipped with a live box.
- Emergency Order 3-KS-I-11-24 amends the schedule for the Chitina Subdistrict personal use dip net salmon fishery for the week of July 1 – 7, 2024. The Chitina Subdistrict of the Upper Copper River District will be open from 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 1 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 7. Retention of king salmon is prohibited for the remainder of the season effective at 12:01 a.m. Monday, June 24.
ADF&G News
- Fish remains attract bears — Remember to Stop, chop and throw.
- When possible, clean fish at a designated fish cleaning station, or at home.
- Cut filleted fish carcasses into smaller pieces that can be easily carried away in the current.
- Toss all fish waste into deep, fast-moving currents — not in dumpsters! Do not leave entrails or other fish waste on the bank or in shallow water.
- If you clean your fish at home, place entrails and fish waste into the freezer until the morning of garbage day. Do not leave fish waste outside in garbage cans for multiple days, as bears will be attracted to the smell, even in town. A benefit of filleting at home is that it yields cleaner meat than filleting in the field.
- For more information on how to live, travel, hunt and fish in bear country (most of Alaska), visit the State Parks website Bears and You.
- Don’t forget to purchase your 2024 sport fishing license and king stamp. You can purchase and display your fishing license and king stamp, record your annual harvest (i.e. king salmon), access sport fishing regulations and locations, and so much more on your mobile device. Download the ADF&G Mobile App today. You can also purchase licenses through the ADF&G online store and print it off from the comfort of your own home. Make sure to review emergency orders, advisory announcements, and the 2024 Northern Alaska Sport Fishing Regulations Summary Booklet for the area you are fishing before you head out.
- The Glennallen ADF&G office has fishing rods to loan out as part of the ADF&G Rod Loaner Program. All you need is a current sport fishing license (for resident anglers 18 and older and non-residents 16 or older) to borrow a rod. You’ll have to provide your own tackle but rods are free of charge.
For additional information, please contact the ADF&G Glennallen office at (907) 822-3309.
