SM-1A Stakeholder Update – July 01, 2024

Dear SM-1A Stakeholders,
Over the past month, our team has increased its presence at the SM-1A site. Our initial mobilization is complete to the site is complete. We have set up our office space, prepared a laydown yard in Delta Junction, and collected baseline environmental and radiological surveying and sampling at the SM-1A site and the Waste Storage Area. Additionally, the team has received shipments containing the weather enclosure components that will be erected at the waste storage area and over the SM-1A site. Our team would like to express our thanks to the Alaskan Interior Delegation for visiting our site for a tour and information session on 18 June 2024. This project would not be successful without the continued support of the local community.
Despite our early successes with our January 2024 VC entry and mobilization, we have had some design challenges for the SM-1A site with respect to the construction of the weather enclosure that will shield the worksite from the winter weather, allowing for year around work. The design concerns are primarily related to ensuring that the weather enclosure could withstand the effects of a potential earthquake, excessive snow, and wind damage. Since the weather enclosure was proposed to be on conex containers, this further complicated the design parameters. Unfortunately, these design issues could not be resolved so the team has need to pivot our action plan to ensure safe working conditions for our workers and neighboring tenants. In order to eliminate our concerns, the team will be now be requesting regulator approval to proceed with the Decommissioning Permit in early fall 2024. With this approval, our team will remove an old Quonset hut, located adjacent to the SM-1A site and partially dismantle the false wooden façade over the Vapor Containment structure. This work which will begin by September 2024 will lower the required height of the weather enclosure, allowing us to fully encompass the site and safely continue our decommissioning and dismantlement work. In order to demonstrate preparedness to implement the Decommissioning Permit, our team is finalizing the required work plans for our regulator – the Army Reactor Office. We are also implementing the required environmental and radioactive monitoring prior to the work beginning, in early August. Safety continues to be the number one priority for this team.
The community will observe some demolition activity this year in the fall and winter. This demolition work will be closely monitored and implemented with strict controls to ensure the safety of our crew and the tenants adjacent to the site. With demolition proceeding this year, our team will begin to ship waste from the site, as well. Our intent is to minimize our impact on traffic by shipping no more than two trucks of construction debris and waste per week.
Due to the upcoming changes in our schedule, USACE will be hosting additional public meetings at the end of July, into August to keep you informed of our evolving schedule. Additional information regarding the meetings will be distributed as details are finalized.
We would like to thank you again for your part in this process. USACE is committed to transparency and project visibility. Please periodically visit our project website, www.nab.usace.army.mil/SM-1A/, for news and to track our project.
If you have any questions and/or concerns regarding the SM-1A project, please do not hesitate to reach out to me and/or email us at CENAB-SM1A@usace.army.mil.
