Hot, dry conditions keep the McDonald Fire active

FAIRBANKS, Alaska – The McDonald Fire remains active, even in old burn areas. Facilitated by persistent hot, dry conditions, the fire is running through dry grasses and traveling through stringers of black spruce trees. Expected cooler temperatures and higher overnight relative humidity will help slow fire progression.
An initial attack crew from eastern Montana arrived on Sunday to join the Plumas and Midnight Sun hotshot crews in structure protection and direct line construction in the 5 Mile Creek area. For additional protection, crews are constructing indirect line, making use of ATV trails in the area. Two engines are patrolling the Richardson corridor and nearby neighborhoods. Over the next few days, firefighters will continue scouting for opportunities to slow or hold the fire as the perimeter continues to grow.
Weather: Sunday will be hot and dry with a chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms. A low pressure is expected to move into the area Sunday night and Monday morning, which could bring cooler temperatures and the chance of rain, but also strong, gusty winds.
Burn Permits: The Division of Forestry and Fire Protection has issued Burn Permit Suspensions for Fairbanks, Salcha, Delta, Tok, and Railbelt areas. The fire danger in these areas remains HIGH. Please check https://dnr.alaska.gov/burn/fireareas or call the burn permit hotline for the Fairbanks Area Forestry at (907) 451-2631 for the most current updates.
Air Quality: Sunday’s air quality will be slightly better than Saturday, especially in the afternoon. Hot, dry weather will continue to create air quality and visibility issues along the Elliot Highway near the Grapefruit Complex, in the Fairbanks area, and south along the Richardson Highway. Regional air quality should improve as winds shift to the west/southwest on Monday. Use periods of better air to get outside and open up windows. Fairbanks Memorial Hospital (1650 Cowles Street) has clean-air rooms available for people impacted by smoke open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find information on how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke at the Smoke Management page on https://akfireinfo.com/smoke-management/.
Evacuation Notices: A Level 2: SET evacuation notice is in effect for the approximately 20 cabins near the fire’s southeastern edge, west of the Tanana River. The communities east of the Tanana River are in READY status, including the Johnson Road neighborhoods, Canaday, Harding Lake, Salcha, the lower Salcha River, Hollies Acres, and south to Birch Lake. Find more information and an interactive map of these areas on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Emergency Services website.
