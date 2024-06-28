McDonald Fire Update, Friday, June 28, 2024

FAIRBANKS, Alaska – Fire behavior on the McDonald Fire moderated somewhat on Thursday. Isolated, light sprinkles on the north area of the fire resulted in localized cooler temperatures, assisting suppression efforts. As the fire burns into fire scars (previously burned areas), its progression slows due to decreased fuel availability. However, persistent hot, dry conditions will continue to enable fire activity and growth, especially in the south.
The Plumas Hotshots joined the Midnight Sun Hotshots in point protection and direct and indirect line construction to secure the 5 Mile Creek area on the southeastern flank of the fire, west of the Tanana River. Initial attack firefighters are patrolling the road system and subdivisions. Lookouts are strategically placed to provide information to firefighters as conditions change.
Smoke in the Fairbanks area will impact air quality, especially in the mornings as smoke settles overnight. Please use caution and turn headlights on while driving as smoke may impact visibility. Fairbanks Memorial Hospital (1650 Cowles Street) has clean-air rooms available for people impacted by smoke open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Weather: Friday morning will bring slightly cooler temperatures and isolated showers. In the afternoon and evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms could develop, moving northward from the Alaska Range. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by gusty and erratic winds. Clouds are expected to increase over the weekend, moderating temperatures.
Burn Permits: The Division of Forestry has issued Burn Permit Suspensions for Fairbanks, Salcha, Delta, Tok, and Railbelt areas. The fire danger in these areas remains HIGH. Please check https://dnr.alaska.gov/burn/fireareas or call the burn permit hotline for the Fairbanks Area Forestry at (907) 451-2631 for the most current updates.
Air Quality: There is a dense smoke advisory until 4 p.m. Friday. Air quality is ranging from UNHEALTHY for SENSITIVE GROUPS to HAZARDOUS around the Fairbanks area. A wind shift to the west should bring some relief to Fairbanks and Nenana. However, communities to the east and southeast may see a significant decrease in air quality as smoke is pushed that way. Smoke will continue to impact the Richardson Highway. For the weekend, be prepared for smoke to settle across the Interior as winds decrease. Find information on how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke at the Smoke Management page on https://akfireinfo.com/smoke-management/.
Evacuation Notices: A Level 2: SET evacuation notice is in effect for the approximately 20 cabins near the fire’s southeastern edge, west of the Tanana River. The communities east of the Tanana River are in READY status, including the Johnson Road neighborhoods, Canaday, Harding Lake, Salcha, the lower Salcha River, Hollies Acres, and south to Birch Lake. Find more information and an interactive map of these areas on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Emergency Services website.
Temporary Flight Restriction: Flight restrictions were issued on June 26 and are in effect until July 9 for 30 nautical miles southeast of Fairbanks to provide a safe environment for firefighting aircraft. See details here: 4/3704 NOTAM Details (faa.gov)
