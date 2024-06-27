McDonald Fire Update ~ June 27

FAIRBANKS, Alaska – Fire behavior continues to be active on the McDonald Fire. Both the Clear Fire and McDonald Fire saw growth yesterday, and as of today’s shift the fires have merged. Pioneer Peak and Midnight Suns hotshot crews continue to focus their efforts on securing fireline and providing structure protection on cabins along 5 Mile Creek and military infrastructure. Plumas Hotshots will join the crews’ efforts this afternoon and an additional Wildland Fire Module is set to join Friday.
One Alaska Department of Forestry & Fire Protection (DOF) engine and the 11-person White Mountain Module will continue to patrol the Richardson Highway and adjacent subdivisions. Two lookouts are providing timely fire behavior updates to firefighters on the ground.
The fire remains west of the Tanana River. Fire danger in the area remains critically high Thursday and into the weekend.
Smoke moving into the Fairbanks area will impact air quality estimated through Thursday. Please use caution and turn on headlights while driving as smoke may impact visibility.
Weather: RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 A.M. TO 10 P.M. THURSDAY. Thursday to expected to be hot once again with a minimum humidity 31% and expected and light winds increasing slightly from the east this afternoon. Scattered wet thunderstorms are likely near the fire Thursday afternoon and overnight. These storms may come with hail, heavy rain, frequent lightning and erratic wind gusts to 50 mph. Thunderstorms will lessen in coverage after midnight with a lingering shower possible, then isolated wet thunderstorms will be possible again Friday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to begin cooling this weekend.
Burn Permits: The DOF has issued Burn Permit Suspensions for Fairbanks, Salcha, Delta, Tok, and Railbelt areas. The fire danger in these areas remains HIGH. Please check https://dnr.alaska.gov/burn/fireareas or call the burn permit hotline for the Fairbanks Area Forestry at (907) 451-2631 for the most current updates.
Air Quality: An Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (ADEC) air quality advisory is in effect for the Central and Eastern Alaska due to wildfire smoke through 2 p.m., Thursday, June 27. Low-level smoke during the evening/early morning hours will affect communities near the McDonald Fire. The ADEC expects increased smoke production from wildfires in Canada and Alaska during the advisory period. Find information on how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke at the Smoke Management page on https://akfireinfo.com/smoke-management/.
Evacuation Notices: The Fairbanks North Star Borough (FNSB) issued a Level 2: SET evacuation notice for the approximately 20 cabins that are near the fire’s southern edge. The FNSB also has areas along the lower Salcha River, Harding Lake, Hollies Acres, Canaday, Salcha and Johnson Road neighborhoods in a READY status. Find more information and an interactive map of these areas on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Emergency Services website.
Temporary Flight Restriction: Location is 30 nautical miles southeast of Fairbanks to provide a safe environment for firefighting aircraft.
