McDonald Fire sees another day of active fire behavior ~ June 26

FAIRBANKS, Alaska – Fire behavior was active again Tuesday, ranging from group torching to backing and flanking around the entire perimeter. Group torching is defined as the burning of a small group of trees from the bottom up.
Crews continue to focus their efforts on structure protection on cabins along 5 Mile Creek and military infrastructure near Blair Lakes and Clear Creek. Crews continue securing the fire`s edge on the south side of the fire to reduce threat to structures in the area. Two Alaska Department of Forestry & Fire Protection (DOF) engines and the 11-person White Mountain Module will continue to patrol the Richardson Highway and adjacent subdivisions. Two lookouts are providing timely fire behavior updates to firefighters on the ground.
The fire danger in the area remains critically high.
The 23,410-acre Clear Fire (#204) is burning in proximity to military impact areas and will continue to be monitored.
Smoke moving into the Fairbanks area will impact air quality estimated through Thursday. Please use caution and turn on headlights while driving as smoke may impact visibility.
Weather: Isolated thunderstorms will be possible through 9 p.m. Wednesday with a low chance of wetting rains. Thursday is expected to be hotter and drier with minimum humidities in the 20’s and a much higher chance for isolated thunderstorms. Thunderstorms may be slightly stronger and may produce more lightning with chances for hail, strong winds, and heavy downpours.
Burn Permits: The DOF has issued Burn Permit Suspensions for Fairbanks, Salcha, Delta, Tok, and Railbelt areas. The fire danger in these areas remains HIGH. Please check https://dnr.alaska.gov/burn/fireareas or call the burn permit hotline for the Fairbanks Area Forestry at (907) 451-2631 for the most current updates.
Air Quality: An Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (ADEC) air quality advisory is in effect for the Central and Eastern Alaska due to wildfire smoke through 2 p.m., Thursday, June 27. Low-level smoke during the evening/early morning hours will affect communities near the McDonald Fire. The ADEC expects increased smoke production from wildfires in Canada and Alaska during the advisory period. Find information on how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke at the Smoke Management page on https://akfireinfo.com/smoke-management/.
Evacuation Notices: The Fairbanks North Star Borough (FNSB) issued a Level 2: SET evacuation notice for the approximately 20 cabins that are near the fire’s southern edge. The FNSB also has areas along the lower Salcha River, Harding Lake, Hollies Acres, Canaday, Salcha and Johnson Road neighborhoods in a READY status. Find more information and an interactive map of these areas on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Emergency Services website.
Temporary Flight Restriction: Location is 30 nautical miles southeast of Fairbanks to provide a safe environment for firefighting aircraft. The TFR will be updated with new hours and posted later today.
-BL
