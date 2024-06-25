Statewide Suicide Prevention Council Youth Member seat vacancy announcement

The Statewide Suicide Prevention Council (SSPC) currently has a vacancy for its Youth Member seat, which is a 4-year term appointed by the Governor of Alaska. The requirement for this seat is that when the person is appointed, they must be at least 16 years of age but not more than 24 years of age. There is no Legislative Confirmation or Financial Disclosure required.
The SSPC serves as an advisory council to the Legislature and the Governor for suicide related issues, focusing on prevention, intervention, and postvention. The SSPC consists of 13 members from a variety of fields related to suicide prevention appointed by the Governor, as well as two State Senators appointed by the Senate President and two Representatives appointed by the Speaker of the House. The SSPC meets on a quarterly basis, including at least one annual in-person meeting, and focuses on advocacy, policy, and education related to suicide prevention.
If interested in applying for the Youth Member seat, visit https://aws.state.ak.us/CrmForms/Home/Apply to fill out an application with Boards & Commissions in the Governor’s Office, or contact boards@alaska.gov for an application. If you have questions about the application process, email boards@alaska.gov. If you have any questions about the roles, duties, and/or responsibilities of the SSPC, please contact Eric Morrison at eric.morrison@alaska.gov.
