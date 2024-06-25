McDonald Fire Update – June 25

FAIRBANKS, Alaska – After two weeks managing efforts on the McDonald Fire, command of the fire to a new Type 3 incident management organization occurred at 7 a.m., Tuesday. The two groups spent Monday together to ensure continuity of operations on the fire. The focus is still on protecting the cabins along the 5 Mile Creek and military infrastructure near Blair Lakes and Clear Creek.
Weather continues to be hot and dry day on the McDonald Fire with temperatures reaching into the 80s. Firefighters will scout areas to the east of the fire and assess for potential opportunities to construct additional fireline to protect cabins in the 5 Mile Creek area. Crews will continue to monitor burnout operations and will clean up pockets of unburned fuels on the west side of these cabins. Two Alaska Department of Forestry & Fire Protection engines and the 11-person White Mountain Module will continue to patrol the Richardson Highway and adjacent subdivisions. Two lookouts will provide timely fire behavior updates to firefighters on the ground.
The 14,771-acre Clear Fire (#204) is burning in proximity to military impact areas and will continue to be monitored.
The fire danger in the area remains critically high. Fire behavior includes some crowning, where flames move from treetop to treetop.
Smoke moving into the Fairbanks area will impact air quality estimated through Wednesday. Please use caution and turn on headlights while driving as smoke may impact visibility.
Weather: Another hot and dry day is expected Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 80s. There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms near the fire this afternoon and evening before diminishing to rain showers overnight. These thunderstorms may come with dry lightning and gusty, erratic winds to 30 mph.
Burn Permits: The DOF has issued Burn Permit Suspensions for Fairbanks, Salcha, Delta, Tok, and Railbelt areas. The fire danger in these areas remains HIGH. Please check https://dnr.alaska.gov/burn/fireareas or call the burn permit hotline for the Fairbanks Area Forestry at (907) 451-2631 for the most current updates.
Air Quality: An Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (ADEC) air quality advisory is in effect for the Central and Eastern Alaska due to wildfire smoke through 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 25. Low-level smoke during the evening/early morning hours will affect communities near the McDonald Fire. The ADEC expects increased smoke production from wildfires in Canada and Alaska during the advisory period. Find information on how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke at the Smoke Management page on https://akfireinfo.com/smoke-management/.
Evacuation Notices: The Fairbanks North Star Borough (FNSB) issued a Level 2: SET evacuation notice for the approximately 20 cabins that are near the fire’s southern edge. The FNSB also has areas along the lower Salcha River, Harding Lake, Hollies Acres, Canaday, Salcha and Johnson Road neighborhoods in a READY status. Find more information and an interactive map of these areas on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Emergency Services website.
Temporary Flight Restriction: Location is 30 nautical miles southeast of Fairbanks to provide a safe environment for firefighting aircraft. The TFR will be updated with new hours and posted later today.
